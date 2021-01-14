Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Newport Resident Offers $74M To City Council To Find Hard Drive With 7,500 Bitcoins
Catherine Ross  
 
January 14, 2021 7:48pm   Comments
Share:
Newport Resident Offers $74M To City Council To Find Hard Drive With 7,500 Bitcoins

A Newport, Wales resident has promised to pay 52.5 million pounds (over $74 million) to local authorities if they help him find a hard drive he had thrown away with 7,500 Bitcoins on it.

What Happened: James Howells, a Newport-based software engineer, is asking the local authorities to provide him access to the city’s landfill site to find the hard drive he had thrown away, a local outlet South Wales Argus has reported.

Howell claims that he mistakenly threw away the wrong hard drive with 7,500 Bitcoins on it in 2013.

According to Howell, the landfill operated based on a serial numbers system in 2013: “When a general waste bin was full, it was given a serial number, it was dragged off to the open pit and it was buried. It was also given a grid reference number.”

"So what that means is, if I could access the landfill records, I could identify the week that I threw the hard drive away; I could identify the serial number of the bin that it was in; and then I could identify where the grid reference is located,” the software engineer continues.

He’s willing to search the entire area to try and find the hard drive, and he’s not acting alone: "I’ve got backing from a hedge fund who are willing to put up the funds for the project,” he added.

Why It Matters: Howell is offering to pay 25% of the number of Bitcoins on the drive, which is over $74 million (1875 Bitcoins) at press time. He would use this money to set up a Covid Relief Fund to help the city and its residents during the pandemic.

“We are happy to put money in an Escrow account; if we don’t do things properly, the council won’t be left to foot the bill,” Howell has reassured the news outlet.

This is his second attempt to recover the hard drive, his previous request was denied.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

Global Markets Positive Ahead Of Fed's Powell Speech, Bitcoin Soars 10%
Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Posts Massive Recovery, XRP Faces Grayscale Setback
This Bitcoin Investor Is Warning Against Being Your Own Bank After Losing $234M
Global Markets Face Downward Pressure, Bitcoin Shows Resistance Near $35K
Bitcoin Hype-To-Activity Ratio: What That Tells Us About The Latest Rally
Bitcoin Whale Accounts Hit New Record High During Recent Crypto Carnage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin hardware UKCryptocurrency News Global Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com