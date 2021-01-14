Market Overview

Bitcoin, Uniswap & Aragon - American Wrap: 1/14/2021

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
January 14, 2021 4:58pm   Comments
Bitcoin, Uniswap & Aragon - American Wrap: 1/14/2021

Bitcoin Price Heads To $41,500 As On-Chain Metrics Turn Bullish

Bitcoin had a massive sell-off on January 10, dropping from a high of $41,350 down to $30,420 in the next three days. However, bulls have bought the dip and Bitcoin has experienced a V-shape recovery, currently trading around $39,600 and aiming to climb back above $40,000.

Uniswap Price Is On A Tear As Investors Prepare For New All-Time Highs

Uniswap price is up by 62% in the past four days after defending a crucial support level on the daily chart at $5. It seems that large holders continue to accumulate the digital asset and are eying up a new all-time high.

Aragon CEO Resigns Sending ANT Price Down By 20% In A Week

In the latest resignation contest of Aragon, Jorge Izquierdo, the company's former CEO, made a public statement on Twitter in regards to his exit. According to Izquierdo, a series of decisions were made by the Aragon Association, which he disagreed with and didn’t feel like he will do a good job anymore.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cryptocurrencies FXStreetCryptocurrency News Markets

