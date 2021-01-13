SUSHI, Tezos & Polkadot - American Wrap: 1/13/2021

Bitfinex became the fourth major cryptocurrency exchange to list SushiSwap after Binance, Huobi, and FTX. With SUSHI price up almost 40% in the last 24 hours, it might be poised for further highs as it penetrates a new market.

Tezos had a massive dive on January 10 from its 2021-high at $2.94 down to $2.1. The digital asset is trying to recover and it’s on the verge of establishing an uptrend in the short-term, but still faces one significant resistance level.

In our last article, we mentioned the potential of Polkadot hitting $10 if bulls could manage to push it above a critical support level at $9. Buyers succeeded and drove Polkadot price up to $10.66.