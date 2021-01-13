Want to Pocket $500? Open a Crypto Account with eToro

Tap into a $500 reward when you open an account with eToro Ltd. EToro currently offers a promotion for U.S. investors to open cryptocurrency trading accounts with an initial deposit of $5,000.

The bonus runs through January and popped up right when Bitcoin's value shot up last week.

As the company offered the $500 reward, it also reduced exposure to risk in the business. eToro halted users' ability to open new leveraged crypto accounts and allowed customers to leverage their crypto bets up to two times their face value, in accordance with European and U.K. regulations.

The company also notified existing customers that they must increase their margin on deposit to cover the full value of their positions or have them closed.

Record Highs

The price of bitcoin hit a record high of over $41,000 on Friday and the digital currency rebounded on Tuesday after a history of considerable volatility. It now has a market value of over $700 billion, and shoved the entire cryptocurrency market toward $1 trillion for the first time.

EToro opened over 380,000 new accounts in the past week and a half, and its crypto trading volume now runs 25 times higher than the same period in 2020.

Bitcoin skyrocketed over 300% through 2020 and into the new year. It's on track to post its second-best week since its December 2017 run up.

eToro Highlights

Founded in 2007, eToro was an early mover in providing crypto trading to retail investors by offering Bitcoin accounts in the U.S. in 2018. With more than 17 million registered users primarily in Europe and Asia, the company shifted its focus in recent years to stock trading and plans to introduce that offering in the U.S. later this year.

EToro's revolutionary CopyTrader technology allows anyone to start trading crypto by copying other traders automatically. Simply choose a trader you'd like to copy, set an amount and click "copy."

EToro also offers:

A diversified portfolio with 14 of the most popular coins

Top security for your peace of mind

No hidden fees

A $100,000 virtual portfolio to practice your strategy

Cryptocurrencies eToro offers:

Bitcoin ( BTC )

XRP by Ripple Labs ( XRP )

Ethereum ( ETH )

Bitcoin Cash ( BCH )

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Litecoin ( LTC )

Dash ( DASH )

Stellar Lumens ( XLM )

NEO (NEO)

EOS ( EOS )

Cardano ( ADA )

IOTA ( MIOTA )

Zcash (ZEC)

TRON ( TRX )

Tezos (XTZ)

