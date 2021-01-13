Market Overview

Bitcoin Whale Accounts Hit New Record High During Recent Crypto Carnage
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 13, 2021 12:42am   Comments
Even as Bitcoin (BTC) tanked about 20% from an all-time high of $41,962.36 to near-$30,000 levels on Monday, the number of “Whale” accounts hit a record high.

What Happened: The number of Bitcoin Whales, that is accounts holding more than 1,000 BTC, increased to 2,140 on Monday, CoinDesk reported — citing Glassnode data.

Two-hundred new Whale accounts have been registered in the past two weeks alone, as per Glassnode, and the number has risen 25% year-over-year.

See Also: Why Bitcoin 'Whales' Are Not Ready To Cash Out, Even At All-Time Highs

Supporters of Bitcoin are unfazed by the sudden pull-back in Bitcoin, dubbing such corrections as “necessary” and “healthy.”

Data from CryptoQuant suggests that Bitcoin miners increasingly selling the cryptocurrency could be a major contributing factor in the recent slump.

Price Action: Bitcoin traded 4.9% lower at $33,218.25 at press time. Ethereum (ETH) was down about 6% at $1,029.10.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bitcoin Bitcoin Whales GlassnodeCryptocurrency News Events Markets Best of Benzinga

