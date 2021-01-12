The One-Stop DeFi Shop: How YFDAI Finance Is Leading the Charge Into 2021

DeFi has massively disrupted the traditional finance sector in recent years, with the emergence of various platforms and protocols that promise to change the way we interact with financial products. Amongst one of last year's top performers in the space was YFDAI Finance, a permissionless protocol offering a suite of transparent and secure DeFi products.

Since launching in September, YFDAI Finance has grown rapidly with products such as SafeTrade, the SafeSwap DEX, and a Launchpad enabling projects to carry out token generation events being added to the platform’s ever-growing suite of DeFi services.

The YFDAI Finance team are committed to offering clients every DeFi product under one roof and as well as farming, staking, borrowing and lending services, the project also recently announced a community governance framework that will enable token holders to play a central role in the future development of the platform.

Safe Predict

The next innovative DeFi product set to be released on the YFDAI Finance platform is Safe Predict, an automated peer-to-peer predictions trading platform. Safe Predict will give YFDAI token holders the opportunity to place price predictions on what they believe the future price of the platform’s native token will be, through an easily accessible dApp (decentralized application) similar to their already popular staking dApp.

Third party oracles will be utilised to determine the winners of predictions, with disputes settled via a governance system. Initially only available for YFDAI Finance markets, the YFDAI Finance team plan to expand options to include Bitcoin, Ether and potentially a range of key partners and projects in the future.

DeFi predictions markets are becoming popular in the space and by adding this feature to the platform the YFDAI Finance team will likely continue to attract attention to what is already a rapidly growing ecosystem.

Launchpad

The launch of the YFDAI Launchpad provides projects with guidance, crowd-based fundraising and development services as an entry portal into the DeFi market providing they meet strict criteria, and the platform will this month be incubating it’s first project.

Working alongside DuckDAO, Foundry Incubator, Ferrum Network and Blockchain Consilium, the YFDAI Launchpad offers projects invaluable services such as incubation, funding and marketing and startups participating in the Launchpad program will have locked smart contracts created for both Uniswap and SafeSwap exchanges.

In an attempt to protect investors from “rugpulls” and other various perils faced when traversing the still largely unpredictable DeFi landscape, YFDAI Finance enables users to invest in legitimate projects that have been previously vetted, giving them peace of mind and hopefully improving the reputation of a space that still has massively untapped potential moving into 2021.

YFDAI Finance is setting the standard for DeFi platforms moving into this exciting time for decentralized finance by not only offering a host of products and services to clients, but also by aiming to become one of the most trusted locations for both future investors and project teams building the DeFi solutions of tomorrow.

Disclaimer: the writer has a personal relationship with the YFDAI team and used this relationship to source insights for this article. This article is educational/informational and does not constitute financial advice. Investing in cryptocurrencies is risky. Please consult your financial advisor prior to investing in digital assets.