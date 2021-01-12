Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Unfazed By A Plunging Bitcoin, Proponents Dub Pull-Back 'Necessary,' 'Healthy'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 12, 2021 1:43am   Comments
Share:
Unfazed By A Plunging Bitcoin, Proponents Dub Pull-Back 'Necessary,' 'Healthy'

Bitcoin (BTC) proponents are calling the drubbing the apex cryptocurrency received over the last two days as “necessary” and “healthy.”

No Pain, No Gain: The CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, seemed to take inspiration from the old adage — No Pain, No Gain.

Retrace Opportunities: Barry Silbert, the CEO of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) parent the Digital Currency Group revised his retrace level to $30,000 and called it a “buying opportunity of a lifetime” in a tweet. 

Weak Hands, Strong Hands: Anthony Pompliano, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital said on Twitter that “Bitcoin moved from weak hands to strong hands today.” In September, Pompliano appeared with CNBC host Jim Cramer on a podcast, after which the latter purchased $14,000 worth of the cryptocurrency when it was trading at $10,000.

Learn About Hedges: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban termed cryptocurrency trade akin to the dot-com bubble in a tweet and said Bitcoin, Ethereum, and few others will emerge as survivors and thrive like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY). Cuban’s advice — “Learn how to hedge.”

HODL On To Your Coins: Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky says there are more corrections to come and a potential for a plunge to $16,000 levels before the end of the first quarter exists.

“This process will flush the weak hands and transfer the baton with all their BTC from the short-term speculators to the long-term institutions and HODLers,” Mashinsky told Cointelegraph.

Hodlers are persons who refrain from selling their coins in Bitcoin parlance.

Measured Gains: Founder of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR), Michael Saylor, whose company has purchased over a billion-dollar worth of Bitcoins in the recent past referenced Bitcoin’s prior gains in a tweet. 

Price Action: Bitcoin traded 1.36% lower at $35,143.37. GBTC closed 15.8% lower at $37.40 on Monday.

See Also: Bitcoin Trading Volume, Active Addresses Hit Record High Despite Slump — What That Means

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

Bitcoin Trading Volume, Active Addresses Hit Record High Despite Slump — What That Means
'You're A Fool' Who Will 'Lose Everything' If You Take On Debt To Invest In Crypto, Mark Cuban Says
Jim Cramer Says He'll Buy More Bitcoin When It's Under $20,000, Calls Market 'Erratic'
Why Bill Miller Is Just As Excited About Bitcoin Near All-Time Highs As At $15K
Global Markets Slip On Virus Concerns, Dollar Strengthens, Bitcoin Tumbles
As Bitcoin Tanks 18%, Long-Term Bull Tim Draper Pins Blame On 'Manipulation' By Banks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Binance BitcoinCryptocurrency Long Ideas News Events Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com