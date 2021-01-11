Global Markets Slip On Virus Concerns, Dollar Strengthens, Bitcoin Tumbles

Major indices worldwide are down on Monday as investors book profits after a strong week. Rising COVID-19 infections in Europe and mainland China also weighed on market sentiment. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said House would vote to impeach outgoing-President Donald Trump.

The Dow futures are down by 0.61%, and the S&P 500 futures are trading lower by 0.54% on the last check Monday. WTI crude futures are down by 0.54% to $51.96, while gold futures are up 1% at $1,853.70. Ten-year Treasury yield is flat at 1.107%.

Bitcoin tumbled 13.1% to trade at $35,662, and Ethereum shed 17.15% at $1,117.10 on the last check. Bitcoin tanked as miners could be selling, according to CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju. An Ethereum alternate is also gaining interest amid the cryptocurrency fall. The VIX futures are up by 4.06% to 23.70.

Asia: Japan's Nikkei 225 is closed for a holiday. Bank lending and current account data are due later today.

China's Shanghai Composite closed lower by 1.08% as COVID-19 cases surged and deteriorating U.S.-China relationship. The nation's December PPI fell 0.4% year-over-year, and CPI grew 0.2% YoY.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.90% lower, driven by a plunge in gold miner shares. Westgold Resources Ltd (OTC: WTGRF) fell 8.6% on the Sydney exchange.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.11%, with China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE: CHL) and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) gaining more than 5% each.

India's Nifty 50 index is trading higher by 0.93% at press time, driven by information technology stocks.

South Korea's KOSPI closed lower by 0.12% after hitting record highs last week.

Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 retreats by 0.44% at press time as rising COVID-19 cases have dampened investor sentiment. Investor confidence data for January is due later today.

London's FTSE 100 is down by 0.40% at publication time, dragged lower by travel, consumer, and mining stocks losses. December retail sales data is due later today.

Germany's DAX is trading lower by 0.61%, led by automobile and chemicals stocks.

France's CAC 40 is down by 0.55% at publication time, and Spain's IBEX 35 is trading lower by 0.31%. Spain's November industrial production fell 3.8% YoY.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures are up 0.30% to 90.343. The dollar has gained 0.31% against the Euro, 0.43% against the Sterling Pound, 0.13% against the Japanese Yen, and 0.01% against the Chinese Yuan.

