Why This Ethereum Alternative Is Grabbing Eyes Amid Crypto Markets Carnage
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 11, 2021 3:06am   Comments
An alternative to Ethereum (ETH) saw heightened interest on a day when cryptocurrency market capitalization eroded by 18.51%.

What Happened: Solana (SOL) — a six-month-old cryptocurrency — founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and designed by a team of engineers from big tech companies such as Intel, Dropbox and Qualcomm is viewed as an alternative to ETH by some experts, reported Cointelegraph. 

SOL has also attracted the attention of decentralized finance projects such as Serum, which is hosted on it.

Why It Matters: Other than being pitched as an ETH alternative, SOL is also likely to benefit from the OCC announcement that banks can use stablecoins for payment activities, noted Cointelegraph. 

SOL traded 18.17% lower at $3 at press time, while ETH was down 21.1% lower at $1,069.54.

At its listing, SOL traded between $0.50 to 0.91 in April and July of 2020. This represents a gain of 500% at the maximum till press-time.

However, it is trading volume where the cryptocurrency has made real headways, with a record $187 million on Jan. 8, as per data from Messari. The maximum trading volume it had seen before 2021 was $20.5 million in late-December.

See Also: Key Metric Indicates Bitcoin Rally Might Be Over For The Time-Being: What You Need To Know

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

