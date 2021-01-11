Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

As Bitcoin Tanks 18%, Long-Term Bull Tim Draper Pins Blame On 'Manipulation' By Banks
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 11, 2021 2:40am   Comments
Share:
As Bitcoin Tanks 18%, Long-Term Bull Tim Draper Pins Blame On 'Manipulation' By Banks

Long-term Bitcoin (BTC) bull and venture capitalist Tim Draper is accusing banks of attempted manipulation as the apex cryptocurrency tanked nearly 18% in the 24-hour period leading to press time.

What Happened: Draper took to Twitter in the early hours of Monday to condemn banks for the alleged malfeasance.

Earlier late Sunday night, Scott Minerd, the global Chief Investment Officer for Guggenheim Partners, tweeted that Bitcoin’s parabolic rise was “unsustainable in the near term.” Minerd said the rise of Bitcoin is “vulnerable to a setback.”

See Also: Key Metric Indicates Bitcoin Rally Might Be Over For The Time-Being: What You Need To Know

“The target technical upside of $35,000 has been exceeded.  Time to take some money off the table,” Minerd said.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin has fallen $8,444.74 or 20.13% from its all-time high of 41,941.56, which it reached on Jan. 3, as of press time.

Miller’s remarks are in contrast to a filing by Guggenheim in November where it disclosed considering investing in Bitcoin through its Macro Opportunities Fund.

It had said at the time it would invest up to 10% of the fund’s net asset value in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC).
Price Action: Bitcoin traded 17.86% lower at $33,340.81 at press time. On Friday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust closed 1.22% lower at $44.42.

Photo courtesy: JD Lasica via Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

Key Metric Indicates Bitcoin Rally Might Be Over For The Time-Being: What You Need To Know
Why Are Markets Talking About 'Reflation Trade'? Here's What Investors Need To Know
Bitcoin Breaches $41,000 Mark In Unfazed Rally
Global Markets Mimic Wall Street Rally, Bitcoin Takes A Pause
Why Bitcoin 'Whales' Are Not Ready To Cash Out, Even At All-Time Highs
Bitcoin Crosses $40K Level As Incredible Rise Continues
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin Guggenheim Partners Scott MinerdCryptocurrency News Events Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com