Bitcoin, Polkadot & Ripple - American Wrap: 1/7/2021

Bitcoin has now hit $40,000 for the first time ever reaching a market capitalization of $742 billion while the entire market capitalization of the cryptocurrency industry hit $1,071,751,000,000.

Polkadot has been trading inside a massive uptrend since December 28 after a long period of sideways trading since September. The digital asset experienced an explosive increase in trading volume in the past week which adds credence to the bulls.

It seemed that XRP investors were switching their focus onto XLM as a potential alternative in the short-term. XLM price exploded by more than 200% reaching $0.411 while XRP remained trading sideways. However, out of the blue, XRP price saw a 50% rise and broke above several resistance levels hitting $0.36, shrugging off the FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) of the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple saga.