Dan Deity, Hugh Henne Return To Benzinga's Power Hour To Talk GigCapital3, Bitcoin Plays

Hugh Henne and Dan Knight, hosts of the podcast “Pennies: Going in Raw, joined Luke Jacobi and CEO Jason Raznick on Benzinga’s daily Power Hour show. Hugh and Dan’s podcast is now in the top 10 business podcasts on the charts.

“Nobody is born a great trader,” Henne told ZingerNation. “I vividly remember, I made my summer’s salary in one trade when I didn't know anything. Then I blew up two accounts. I didn't have $10,000 to spend on a course.”

Henne wanted to be able to teach other young people the ins and outs of the trading world, without the expensive barriers of trading courses and workshops.

Bitcoin Play: Dan said he was looking for dips to add to his position in bitcoin stock, Diginex (NASDAQ: EQOS). Some of those dips may have come amid the political chaos earlier this week in Washington, D.C.

“It had some news today, this morning ripped all the way up to $20,” Dan said. “With the Capitol, there were so many good dips. It was definitely something that was awesome when the market realized the Capitol being raided yesterday doesn't really affect today’s markets.”

Shorts? Hugh told Jacobi he's looking at shorting the S&P 500 as a hedge to his existing positions.

“One of the key things that I look at is the 10-year yield,” Henne said. “This market is going up on option flow. I think that we are going to see a huge momentum shift, once that option flow stops we will see that pullback.

Henne said he was looking at February put options around the $350 mark for $SPY.

Who Do You Love? Dan likes GigCapital3 (NYSE: GIK), a California-based automation company.

“We actually just got finished with Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors, a SPAC merging with $GIK,” he said. “We are very bullish after our long talk. They really want to get all ambulances, UPS trucks, all deliveries on the lightning eMotors.”

“They are not looking for any capital infusion because of this SPAC merger,” Henne added. “That’s huge.”

“Pennies: Going in Raw” is on Apple podcasts as well as on Spotify. In addition, you can catch up on them in the Atlas Trading discord.