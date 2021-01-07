Bitcoin Crosses $40K Level As Incredible Rise Continues

Bitcoin (BTC) hit the $40,000 level Thursday afternoon.

Bitcoin broke the $35,000 level on Wednesday amid the massive rally that started in December when it reached the $20,000 mark.

In fact, Bitcoin briefly passed the value of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Thursday morning. Bitcoin had a market capitalization of $717 billion, which would make the cryptocurrency the sixth most valuable company in the world according to AssetDash if it was a publicly-traded company.

The combined market valuation of cryptocurrencies crossed the $1 trillion mark late Wednesday, per data from CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin traded around $40,216.50 at publication time, according to Coinbase data. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) was up 8% to $47.54 per share.