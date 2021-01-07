YouTube Star MrBeast's Fans Can Now Tip Him In Cryptocurrency

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast among his fans, now has a verified Brave browser account, which gives his more than 50 million subscribers on Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) video platform YouTube exposure to the BAT cryptocurrency.

What Happened: Mr. Beast joins the likes of Spinnin’ Records, a Dutch electronic music label, and Trap Nation, a U.S. music promoter among the top YouTube content creators on the Brave Browser.

The Brendan Eich-founded Brave powers digital advertising on its browser with a Bitcoin-like cryptocurrency called the Basic Attention Token (BAT).

Why It Matters: Brave has risen in popularity over the last two years and has attracted 1 million publishers and more than 25 million active monthly users, reported Cointelegraph.

In addition to the 528,756 YouTube content creators, the web browser reportedly also has 126,740 publishers on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) platform, and 69,000 of website and Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch publishers.

Price Action: BAT traded 16.16% higher at $0.27 at press time. Alphabet Class A shares traded nearly 1% lower at $1,722.88 on Wednesday and gained 0.47% in the after-hours session. On the same day, the company’s Class C shares closed 0.32% lower at $1,735.29.

