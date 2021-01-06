Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cryptocurrency Market Valuation Crosses $1T, Bitcoin Zeroes In On Tesla
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 06, 2021 9:09pm   Comments
Share:
Cryptocurrency Market Valuation Crosses $1T, Bitcoin Zeroes In On Tesla

The combined market valuation of cryptocurrencies crossed the crucial $1 trillion mark late Wednesday, as per data from CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin Zeroes In On Tesla: Bitcoin (BTC) briefly crossed the $37,000 mark late evening and traded slightly lower at $36,881 at press time.

The world’s apex cryptocurrency alone has a market valuation of $685.76 billion. 

This puts Bitcoin ahead of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA), which has a market valuation of $615.8 billion, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B), which has a market valuation of $540.58 billion.

Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which saw a record surge in 2020 itself, has a market valuation of $716.59 billion.

Other Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin has a 68.3% dominance of the cryptocurrency market.

The next digital asset in line, Ethereum (ETH), has a market capitalization of $137.4 billion at press time, as per CoinMarketCap data. 

Ethereum traded just above the $1,200 mark at press time, having added 60.8% gains in the trailing 7-day period. XRP (XRP), which is troubled by a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit, had staged a minor recovery, trading at $0.2625.

Bitcoin has gotten some high-flying price targets from analysts in recent months, with JPMorgan saying it could reach $146,000 long-term.

See Also: Want To Gamble With Bitcoin At The Casino? Now You Can

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

Crypto Market Update, Jan.6: Bitcoin Surges To $36,500, Ethereum Surpasses $1,200
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: L Brands, Steel Dynamics And More
Mark Cuban Will Run For President When Bitcoin Touches $1M
Bitcoin Breaches All-Time High Above $35K, Sidelining Ethereum Rally
As Bitcoin Crossed $30K, Institutional Buyers On Coinbase Made Record Purchases
Why Ethereum Is Surging Today As Other Cryptocurrencies Remain In Red
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin Digital Assets EthereumCryptocurrency News Events Intraday Update Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com