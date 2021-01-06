Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink & Uniswap - American Wrap: 1/6/2021
Bitcoin Cash Price Is Up By 40% And Is On The Verge Of Rising To $500
Bitcoin Cash has been inside a steady and robust uptrend since September 2020. In total, the digital asset has risen by more than 130% but hasn’t yet beaten the 2020-high of $498 established on February.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK could reach $25 if this critical resistance level is broken
Chainlink had a massive drop on December 23, 2020, from a high of $12.86 to a low of $8. However, bulls managed to buy the dip and pushed LINK towards $13.24 within the next week. The current price of the digital asset is $16.3.
Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI’s Rise To New All-Time Highs Only Depends On One Critical Demand Wall
Uniswap token is trading at $6.35 at the time of writing, resulting from the considerable surge seen last week. At this rate, UNI will most likely hit its previous ATH at $8.70 very soon. However, a crucial sell wall might pose a threat to the token’s ascent.
