Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink & Uniswap - American Wrap: 1/6/2021

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
January 06, 2021 6:11pm   Comments
Bitcoin Cash Price Is Up By 40% And Is On The Verge Of Rising To $500

Bitcoin Cash has been inside a steady and robust uptrend since September 2020. In total, the digital asset has risen by more than 130% but hasn’t yet beaten the 2020-high of $498 established on February. 

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK could reach $25 if this critical resistance level is broken

Chainlink had a massive drop on December 23, 2020, from a high of $12.86 to a low of $8. However, bulls managed to buy the dip and pushed LINK towards $13.24 within the next week. The current price of the digital asset is $16.3.

Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI’s Rise To New All-Time Highs Only Depends On One Critical Demand Wall

Uniswap token is trading at $6.35 at the time of writing, resulting from the considerable surge seen last week. At this rate, UNI will most likely hit its previous ATH at $8.70 very soon. However, a crucial sell wall might pose a threat to the token’s ascent.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: cryptocurrencies FXStreetCryptocurrency News Markets

