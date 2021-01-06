Mark Cuban Will Run For President When Bitcoin Touches $1M

"Dallas Mavericks" owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he will run for the office of the president of the United States if Bitcoin hits $1 million.

What Happened: The “Shark Tank” fame investor proposed the foray into politics on Twitter.

I'll run if BTC gets to $1m AND we can get commitments to donate 350 BTC to the Treasury each of the 4 yrs so that we can give 1 satoshi to every citizen each yr, that they must hold for 10 years. How's that sound :) https://t.co/dW0e7FJ91m — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 5, 2021

Cuban also decried the current system in a separate tweet which he described as “broken.” The entrepreneur prophesied that there would be a viable third political party in the U.S. by 2030.

If "SPAC King" and Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya is to be believed, under this condition, Cuban might just be ready to run for the office of POTUS in 2024.

On the last day of 2020, Palihapitiya had said he would buy the Hamptons and convert it to sleepaway camps for kids, working farms, and low-cost housing should BTC hit $150K.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin has risen about 19% at $34,249 as of press time in 2021 so far, touching an all-time high at $35,587.66 late Tuesday.

JPMorgan analysts see Bitcoin reaching $146,000 levels in the long term should private sector investments into the cryptocurrency match those in gold.

Institutional investors continued to invest in the apex cryptocurrency despite the high valuations above $30,000 on Coinbase Pro.

Price Action: Bitcoin traded 5.45% higher at $34,193.11 at press time.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr