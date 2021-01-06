Market Overview

Mark Cuban Will Run For President When Bitcoin Touches $1M
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 06, 2021 3:33am   Comments
Mark Cuban Will Run For President When Bitcoin Touches $1M

"Dallas Mavericks" owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he will run for the office of the president of the United States if Bitcoin hits $1 million.

What Happened: The “Shark Tank” fame investor proposed the foray into politics on Twitter.

Cuban also decried the current system in a separate tweet which he described as “broken.” The entrepreneur prophesied that there would be a viable third political party in the U.S. by 2030.

If "SPAC King" and Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya is to be believed, under this condition, Cuban might just be ready to run for the office of POTUS in 2024.

On the last day of 2020, Palihapitiya had said he would buy the Hamptons and convert it to sleepaway camps for kids, working farms, and low-cost housing should BTC hit $150K.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin has risen about 19% at $34,249 as of press time in 2021 so far, touching an all-time high at $35,587.66 late Tuesday.

JPMorgan analysts see Bitcoin reaching $146,000 levels in the long term should private sector investments into the cryptocurrency match those in gold.

Institutional investors continued to invest in the apex cryptocurrency despite the high valuations above $30,000 on Coinbase Pro.

Price Action: Bitcoin traded 5.45% higher at $34,193.11 at press time. 

Related Link: PayPal, Square Gobbling Up All New Bitcoin Supply Fuels Current Price Spike: Report

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bitcoin Chamath PalihapitiyaCryptocurrency News Politics Events Markets General Best of Benzinga

