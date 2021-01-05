Bitcoin, Ripple & Sushi - American Wrap: 1/5/2021

The holiday rally brought Bitcoin to new all-time highs. Although the bears stepped up after reaching $34K, their strength was clearly not enough to initiate a broad correction and the drop below $28k was very short-lived. During the last 24 hours, BTC has been losing about 3% and traded above $31.3K. It's hard to call such dynamics a "trend reversal", rather we are facing a brief correction within the consolidation after impressive growth.

Earlier today, the giant Bitcoin Trust Fund, Grayscale, announced that it will remove XRP following DLC Fund’s Quarterly Review. Of course, this removal was motivated by the SEC suing Ripple, although the fund didn’t explicitly mention it.

On November 6, 2020, Sushi started a major rally from a low of $0.472, reaching $4.163 in January 2021. So far, bulls have been in control of the trend and there have been no red flags.