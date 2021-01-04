Bitcoin, Stellar & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/4/2021

Bitcoin (BTC) crashing to $27,700 and rebounding seconds later was a shock for some and financial ruin for others, data shows.

According to on-chain analytics resource Glassnode, futures traders with long positions lost a total of $190 million on Binance alone in a single hour — the most in history.

Stellar was trailing behind Bitcoin and was trading in a daily downtrend. However, in the past 24 hours, bulls have managed to push Stellar price above several resistance points with a 25% pump.

Litecoin has been one of the best performing cryptocurrencies in recent weeks.

The LTC/USD pair has accumulated a 108% gain since the end of November, a time during which it has enjoyed the tailwinds that the all-powerful Bitcoin has generated.

Litecoin has been on this upward path, relying on a bullish channel that it had broken in yesterday's upper bound.