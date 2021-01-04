Bitcoin, Stellar & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/4/2021
Bitcoin Price Dip To $27K Costs Binance Long Traders A Record $190M In Liquidations
Bitcoin (BTC) crashing to $27,700 and rebounding seconds later was a shock for some and financial ruin for others, data shows.
According to on-chain analytics resource Glassnode, futures traders with long positions lost a total of $190 million on Binance alone in a single hour — the most in history.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar Explodes 25% But Correction Seems Imminent
Stellar was trailing behind Bitcoin and was trading in a daily downtrend. However, in the past 24 hours, bulls have managed to push Stellar price above several resistance points with a 25% pump.
Litecoin Price Prediction: Following Bitcoin, Both For The Good And Bad
Litecoin has been one of the best performing cryptocurrencies in recent weeks.
The LTC/USD pair has accumulated a 108% gain since the end of November, a time during which it has enjoyed the tailwinds that the all-powerful Bitcoin has generated.
Litecoin has been on this upward path, relying on a bullish channel that it had broken in yesterday's upper bound.
