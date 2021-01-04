Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Treating Bitcoin Like Stock, Sold Cost Basis After Valuation Doubled
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 04, 2021 5:53pm   Comments
Share:
Jim Cramer Treating Bitcoin Like Stock, Sold Cost Basis After Valuation Doubled

Jim Cramer was interviewed by Katherine Ross to share early predictions for 2021. Part of the conversation centered on Cramer’s take on Bitcoin, one of the hottest stories of 2020.

Cramer on Bitcoin: Cramer told Ross he plans on holding his remaining portion of Bitcoin.

“I bought it more as an asset than a trade,” Cramer said.

The CNBC host bought bitcoin after appearing on a September podcast with Anthony Pompliano. The cryptocurrency was trading at around $10,000 when Cramer appeared on the podcast.

Cramer’s bitcoin more than doubled since he made his purchase around $14,000. As he does with stocks, Cramer said his rule is to take out the cost basis when a stock doubled.

Related Link: 8 Stocks To Play Bitcoin's Resurgence

“I’m not doing anything I wouldn’t do with a stock.” Cramer has sold off almost his entire cost basis and is letting the rest run. “I’m gonna say hold on.”

Cramer cautioned that Bitcoin may have gone from being a currency to a speculative object. He said he would consider adding more to his position if Bitcoin fell to the $14,000 or even the $18,000 range.

Bitcoin Price Action: Bitcoin trades around $31,083 at publication time. The crypto hit new all-time highs over the weekend with the price soaring to $34,000.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) was up 10% to $35.08 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

Ethereum Steals Bitcoin's Thunder As It Storms Past $1,100
Top 5 Smart Contract Platforms Are Outperforming Bitcoin Today
Crypto Market Update, Jan. 3: Ethereum Eyes $1k, Dogecoin Down 19%
Bitcoin Crosses $34k On Its 12th Genesis Block Day
Dogecoin Sees 125% Increase In Trading On Saturday Following Adult Film Star's Tweet
Bitcoin Price Crosses $31,000 For The First Time (Update)
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Anthony Pompliano Bitcoin CNBC Jim Cramer Katherine RossCryptocurrency Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com