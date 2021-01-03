Crypto Market Update, Jan. 3: Ethereum Eyes $1k, Dogecoin Down 19%

What Happened: Ethereum (ETH), the second leading cryptocurrency by market cap, has gained over 18.19% in the last 24 hours and was trading at $951.85 at press time, with a current capitalization at over $103 billion.

The price of ETH has been going up since Dec. 24, just after it fell to $572, according to TradingView data. Its all-time high was reached in January 2018, when the price soared to $1,432.

Gemini crypto exchange founder and billionaire Cameron Winklevoss touted Ethereum's strength in a tweet on Friday.

$ETH was the best performing asset (up 450%) of 2020 hands down and still below its all-time high. Today it’s the equivalent of 15K #Bitcoin I would take that bet all day long — Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) January 1, 2021

What Happened To Dogecoin: Meanwhile, after its 125% meteoric rise in one day yesterday, Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading at $0.0106 at press time, down 10% since the high of $0.0133 that it hit Saturday.

Dogecoin is currently ranked 26th among 8,164 cryptocurrencies in circulation, according to CoinMarketCap.

It previously rose 20% after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted about it on Dec. 20.

Total Crypto Market: Overall, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has reached $873 billion as of today, with the top ten cryptocurrencies in the green at press time, including Tether (USDT), XRP, Litecoin (LTC) and Polkadot (DOT).

Also, Bitcoin today hit another all-time high, surpassing $34,000 for a period during the day.

Image courtesy Pixabay.