Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Crypto Market Update, Jan. 3: Ethereum Eyes $1k, Dogecoin Down 19%
Catherine Ross  
 
January 03, 2021 4:07pm   Comments
Share:
Crypto Market Update, Jan. 3: Ethereum Eyes $1k, Dogecoin Down 19%

What Happened: Ethereum (ETH), the second leading cryptocurrency by market cap, has gained over 18.19% in the last 24 hours and was trading at $951.85 at press time, with a current capitalization at over $103 billion.

The price of ETH has been going up since Dec. 24, just after it fell to $572, according to TradingView data. Its all-time high was reached in January 2018, when the price soared to $1,432.

Gemini crypto exchange founder and billionaire Cameron Winklevoss touted Ethereum's strength in a tweet on Friday.  

What Happened To Dogecoin: Meanwhile, after its 125% meteoric rise in one day yesterday, Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading at $0.0106 at press time, down 10% since the high of $0.0133 that it hit Saturday.

Dogecoin is currently ranked 26th among 8,164 cryptocurrencies in circulation, according to CoinMarketCap.

It previously rose 20% after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted about it on Dec. 20.

Total Crypto Market: Overall, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has reached $873 billion as of today, with the top ten cryptocurrencies in the green at press time, including Tether (USDT), XRP, Litecoin (LTC) and Polkadot (DOT).

Also, Bitcoin today hit another all-time high, surpassing $34,000 for a period during the day.

Image courtesy Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

Bitcoin Crosses $34k On Its 12th Genesis Block Day
Dogecoin Sees 125% Increase In Trading On Saturday Following Adult Film Star's Tweet
Bitcoin Price Crosses $31,000 For The First Time (Update)
VanEck Gives Bitcoin ETF Another Go
Bitcoin Teases Possibility Of $30K Before New Year
Why NFL Player Russell Okung Takes Half His Salary In Bitcoin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin cryptocurrencies dogecoin Elon Musk EthereumCryptocurrency News Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com