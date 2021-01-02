Market Overview

Dogecoin Sees 125% Increase In Trading On Sunday
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
January 02, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
Dogecoin Sees 125% Increase In Trading On Sunday

The ironic cryptocurrency Dogecoin has taken on a new layer of seriousness today.

What Happened: Dogecoin as of time of publication was trading at 0.011 cents, according to TradingView. That's more than a 125% increase for the day and a break past the psychologically significant one-cent mark.

Riding The Crypto Rocket: The rise is in line with the skyrocketing price of Bitcoin, which today flew past the $33,000 level, the latest in a series of recent high points.

Dogecoin has traditionally been viewed as a parody of the cryptocurrency world. But it nonetheless is a real cryptocurrency and therefore just as capable of delivering returns as Bitcoin.

Dogecoin also recently got a boost after Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned it on Twitter, albeit in a non-flattering light.

Photo by Dogeloverforever on Wikimedia.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

