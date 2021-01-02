Dogecoin Sees 125% Increase In Trading On Saturday Following Adult Film Star's Tweet

The ironic cryptocurrency Dogecoin has taken on a new layer of seriousness today.

What Happened: Dogecoin as of time of publication was trading at 0.011 cents, according to TradingView. That's more than a 125% increase for the day and a break past the psychologically significant one-cent mark.

Riding The Crypto Rocket: The rise is in line with the skyrocketing price of Bitcoin, which today flew past the $33,000 level, the latest in a series of recent high points.

Dogecoin has traditionally been viewed as a parody of the cryptocurrency world. But it nonetheless is a real cryptocurrency and therefore just as capable of delivering returns as Bitcoin.

Dogecoin also recently got a boost after Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned it on Twitter, albeit in a non-flattering light.

The altcoin may also have gotten a boost by a tweet from adult film star Angela White, who said she's been an investor since 2014. The tweet came out on Friday night right as the price surge began.

Photo by Dogeloverforever on Wikimedia.