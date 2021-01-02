Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin Price Crosses $31,000 For The First Time
Catherine Ross  
 
January 02, 2021 8:49am   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin Price Crosses $31,000 For The First Time

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed the $31,000 mark today for the first time in the history of the cryptocurrency.

What Happened: The price of Bitcoin surpassed the $31,000 level and was trading at $31,308 at press time, according to TradingView data.

The leading cryptocurrency has been on a bull run since September when it traded at $10,138. Its current capitalization is over $570 billion.

Image source: Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

VanEck Gives Bitcoin ETF Another Go
Bitcoin Teases Possibility Of $30K Before New Year
Why NFL Player Russell Okung Takes Half His Salary In Bitcoin
XRP Plummets Another 19% As Coinbase Delivers Latest Jolt
Bitcoin Rally Likely To Peak Out In Coming Weeks, Says Technical Analyst
Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com