Bitcoin Price Crosses $31,000 For The First Time
Bitcoin (BTC) crossed the $31,000 mark today for the first time in the history of the cryptocurrency.
What Happened: The price of Bitcoin surpassed the $31,000 level and was trading at $31,308 at press time, according to TradingView data.
The leading cryptocurrency has been on a bull run since September when it traded at $10,138. Its current capitalization is over $570 billion.
Image source: Unsplash
