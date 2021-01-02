Bitcoin Price Crosses $31,000 For The First Time

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed the $31,000 mark today for the first time in the history of the cryptocurrency.

What Happened: The price of Bitcoin surpassed the $31,000 level and was trading at $31,308 at press time, according to TradingView data.

The leading cryptocurrency has been on a bull run since September when it traded at $10,138. Its current capitalization is over $570 billion.

Image source: Unsplash