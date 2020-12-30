Bitcoin, Zilliqa & Uniswap - American Wrap December 30, 2020

Bitcoin has just surpassed $28,900 for the first time ever and managed to reach a 70.4% dominance over the market even though Ethereum is also rallying. The total market capitalization of Bitcoin now exceeds $535 billion as the entire cryptocurrency market touches $754, getting closer to the all-time high of $827 billion.

Zilliqa had a violent 6% drop below a critical support level at $0.074 from which it recovered within the next 30 minutes. Despite the recovery, the direction of the trend is still not clear.

Uniswap has been trading sideways for the past two months between two key levels that define a descending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset awaits a clear breakout or breakdown.