Bitcoin, Zilliqa & Uniswap - American Wrap December 30, 2020

FXStreet  
December 30, 2020 3:14pm   Comments
Bitcoin price hits new all-time high at $28,900

Bitcoin has just surpassed $28,900 for the first time ever and managed to reach a 70.4% dominance over the market even though Ethereum is also rallying. The total market capitalization of Bitcoin now exceeds $535 billion as the entire cryptocurrency market touches $754, getting closer to the all-time high of $827 billion.

Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL must hold above critical support to avoid 25% drop

Zilliqa had a violent 6% drop below a critical support level at $0.074 from which it recovered within the next 30 minutes. Despite the recovery, the direction of the trend is still not clear.

Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI’s on-chain metrics define two key levels projecting a 30% move

Uniswap has been trading sideways for the past two months between two key levels that define a descending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset awaits a clear breakout or breakdown.

Posted-In: BTC FXStreetCryptocurrency News Markets

