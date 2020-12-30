Bitcoin, Zilliqa & Uniswap - American Wrap December 30, 2020
Bitcoin price hits new all-time high at $28,900
Bitcoin has just surpassed $28,900 for the first time ever and managed to reach a 70.4% dominance over the market even though Ethereum is also rallying. The total market capitalization of Bitcoin now exceeds $535 billion as the entire cryptocurrency market touches $754, getting closer to the all-time high of $827 billion.
Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL must hold above critical support to avoid 25% drop
Zilliqa had a violent 6% drop below a critical support level at $0.074 from which it recovered within the next 30 minutes. Despite the recovery, the direction of the trend is still not clear.
Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI’s on-chain metrics define two key levels projecting a 30% move
Uniswap has been trading sideways for the past two months between two key levels that define a descending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset awaits a clear breakout or breakdown.
