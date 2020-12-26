Market Overview

Bitcoin Crosses $25,700, Aims At $26,000
Catherine Ross  
 
December 26, 2020 11:25am   Comments
Bitcoin has set a new record, breaking the $25,500 level, according to trading platform TradingView.

What Happened: Bitcoin price briefly broke $25,005.53 and fell back to $24,971.23 before crossing the $25,000 mark and marching forward from there.

It traded at $25,500 as this article published.

Why It Matters: The main digital currency has had a record month, surpassing $20,000 less than two weeks ago, on Dec. 16. 

It reached $24,000 three days later.

Crypto enthusiasts have been very optimistic about where today’s price is going. 

Anthony Pompliano, a co-founder and partner at Morgan Creek Digital investment firm, suggested on Twitter that crypto traders are trying to pump the price to $26,000 today, for a "$26k on the 26th" push.

