Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Ethereum 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of market capitalization. The cryptocurrency was released on July 30, 2015, with Vitalik Buterin and Gavin Wood as its original authors. So how has this altcoin fared in the past half-decade?

Ethereal Highs: Assuming an investor purchased $1,000 worth of ETH on Dec.23, 2015, they would have picked up 1162.79 units priced at $0.86 approximately.

Fast-forward just three-years to Jan. 13, 2018, when ETH hit its all-time high of 1,432.88 and that $1000 investment would have turned into $1.67 million.

Five years later to press-time and the $1,000 would be worth $709,740.70. The returns may not be as impressive, like those in 2018, but it is still a whopping 70,974% gain.

Even for the earliest of ETH investors, the cryptocurrency has unleashed a bonanza returning 21,971.12%. The earliest known price for ETH is $2.77, recorded on Aug. 7, 2015.

What about Bitcoin and Stocks: The returns from the apex cryptocurrency pale in comparison to ETH, as Bitcoin appreciated 5,295.16% in the same period. $1,000 would have bought approximately 2.29 bitcoins on Dec 23, 2015, which would be worth nearly $52,956 as of press-time.

On the equities side, investors in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) would have enjoyed returns of 1,278.85%, 2450.02%, and 391.72%, respectively.

Price Action: ETH traded 2.17% higher at $617.13 at press-time while BTC traded 3.54% higher at $23,589.53.

On Tuesday, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC: ETHE) closed 7.64% higher at $23.40 and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 1.43% lower at $30.39.