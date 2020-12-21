Ripple, Chainlink & Stellar - American Wrap: 12/21/2020

Ripple had a significant pullback after the SPARK airdrop ended on December 12, but managed to recover promptly. Now that the rest of the cryptocurrency market seems to be in consolidation mode, XRP bears are targeting $0.44.

Despite the recent sell-off from $13.27 to $12.15, LINK bulls remain in control of the daily uptrend. Chainlink price established a higher high at $14.56 and a higher low at $12.31 compared to previous levels. Now, the decentralized oracles token needs to move above the 50-day SMA at $13 to advance further.

Stellar is contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset has just defended the lower trendline support level at $0.165 and aims to rebound higher. The bulls need to reconquer the 50-SMA level as support.

Image sourced from Pixabay