Bitcoin Price Briefly Touches $24,000
Catherine Ross  
 
December 19, 2020 5:05pm   Comments
Bitcoin crossed the $24,000 mark, briefly reaching $24,300 today.

What Happened: Bitcoin hit its all-time high Saturday at noon, Eastern Standard Time, briefly touching the $24,200 mark, according to major US crypto exchange Coinbase.

It tops off a week of highs for the leading cryptocurrency. Bitcoin crossed $20,000 on Wednesday for the first time in its history and quickly went up and settled past $23,000 on Thursday.

Why It Matters: Crypto traders and enthusiasts have been very optimistic about the future of Bitcoin. 

A Citibank managing director, Tom Fitzpatrick, recently suggested that it might reach $318,000, while Guggenheim Investments believes it’ll cross $400,000.

Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $23,938.60 as of later Saturday afternoon, gaining 5.28% over the last 24 hours.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

