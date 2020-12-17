Market Overview

When Will Bitcoin Hit $25,000?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2020 5:35pm   Comments
Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 200 investors on when they think Bitcoin will reach $25,000.

Bitcoin Prediction 2021

Bitcoin flirted with its 2017 highs of $19,850 a couple of weeks ago before pulling back. The cryptocurrency took out those levels on Wednesday and was trading at around $22,900 at the time of publication.

During the pandemic, Bitcoin prices hit lows of $3,600 back in March. Since then, Bitcoin is up over 400%. This gain makes Bitcoin one of the best-performing assets since the market recovery began.

Also of note: the 2020 rally has finally made all the buyers during the 2017 bubble profitable on their trades. So what do Benzinga readers think will happen next?

About 50.2% of traders and investors believe Bitcoin prices will reach $25,000 by Dec. 25.

About 18% said Bitcoin will reach $25,000 in February 2021, while 17.8% believe the $25,000 mark will be reached sometime in January 2021.

Only 13.6% of traders think Bitcoin will never reach the $25,000 price point.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 200 adults.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

