Voyager's Broker Model Is Making The Crypto Trading Process Simple

Cryptocurrency is a market that has seen quite a bit of growth over the past year. And recent crypto news has only accelerated interest in this space, drawing the eye of more and more traders.

On Wednesday, Bitcoin surpassed its recent November 2020 record price of $19,783.21, surging past the $20,000 mark. Interestingly enough, the news came at a time when many have noted concern over the possible negative effects government stimulus spending may have on the dollar.

In conjunction, the two have resulted in an optimistic outlook by some traders for the 2021 crypto market.

While we are still in the early stages of crypto, digital asset broker Voyager Digital (CSE:VYGR.CN) is anticipating continued growth in this sector. The company has created a crypto trading app whose model is designed to make crypto trading more accessible.

“With the mainstream adoption of crypto, users are signing up in record numbers on our platform. Our assets have grown to over $165 million from $100 million at the beginning of November,” said Steve Ehrlich, CEO at Voyager.

The Broker Model

As an agency broker, Voyager searches multiple exchanges and market makers to find the best price for the user while searching amongst a larger liquidity pool. On an exchange, users only trade amongst other users of the exchange, limiting the supply pool.

Voyager is providing access to the largest crypto market through the Voyager Smart Order Router. They currently have the largest selection of digital assets (50+), 22 of which bear interest. Through the app, users can earn up to 9.5% interest APR.

In addition to this, Voyager also offers commission-free trading on all orders.

“Our app can be downloaded and funded with AML and KYC approvals in place within 3 minutes for users to immediately trade,” said Ehrlich.

Crypto Made Simple

To make the crypto trading as simple as possible, Voyager broke down opening an account into a three-step process:

Download the app Open an account Fund & Trade

The app itself offers a plethora of tools to help guide you in your investing journey. You can read the latest crypto news, all pulled from Voyager’s in-app feeds which provide breaking news in real-time. You can even filter news by the most popular coins to narrow down your news search.

Voyager also offers advanced charting where users can track a crypto asset’s performance and trading volume over various periods.

Another way in which Voyager has tried to make crypto trading simple is through the app’s design.

“The app was designed by the founding architect of the Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) app, lending best practices to our app for user satisfaction,” said Ehrlich.

