Why Riot Blockchain, Overstock And Marathon Patent Are Trading Higher Today

Bitcoin hit a new all-time on Wednesday, topping the $20,000 level for the first time and in turn has lifted a number of crypto-related stocks.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. Distributed blockchain technology is a decentralized and encrypted ledger that is designed to offer a secure, efficient, verifiable and permanent way of storing records and other information without the need for intermediaries.

Riot Blockchain’s stock traded up 8.74% at $11.07 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.66 and a 52-week low of 51 cents.

Marathon Patent (NASDAQ: MARA) focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment and its crypto-currency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Patent shares were trading up 17.11% at $8.28. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.85 and a 52-week low of 35 cents.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is a U.S.-based online retailer that provides products and services through websites. The company offers a broad range of products. The home and garden product line accounts for a material part of its total revenue.

Overstock shares were trading up 3.37% at $63.75. The stock has a 52-week high of $128.50 and a 52-week low of $2.53.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web.

MicroStrategy’s stock traded up 6.36% at $303.98. The stock has a 52-week high of $358.94 and a 52-week low of $90.