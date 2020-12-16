Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Riot Blockchain, Overstock And Marathon Patent Are Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2020 1:26pm   Comments
Share:
Why Riot Blockchain, Overstock And Marathon Patent Are Trading Higher Today

Bitcoin hit a new all-time on Wednesday, topping the $20,000 level for the first time and in turn has lifted a number of crypto-related stocks.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. Distributed blockchain technology is a decentralized and encrypted ledger that is designed to offer a secure, efficient, verifiable and permanent way of storing records and other information without the need for intermediaries.

Riot Blockchain’s stock traded up 8.74% at $11.07 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.66 and a 52-week low of 51 cents.

Marathon Patent (NASDAQ: MARA) focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment and its crypto-currency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Patent shares were trading up 17.11% at $8.28. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.85 and a 52-week low of 35 cents.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is a U.S.-based online retailer that provides products and services through websites. The company offers a broad range of products. The home and garden product line accounts for a material part of its total revenue.

Overstock shares were trading up 3.37% at $63.75. The stock has a 52-week high of $128.50 and a 52-week low of $2.53.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web.

MicroStrategy’s stock traded up 6.36% at $303.98. The stock has a 52-week high of $358.94 and a 52-week low of $90.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSTR + MARA)

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Why Is It Moving? Looking At Marathon Patent Group's Price Action Today
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingCryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com