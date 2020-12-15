Market Overview

Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum & Polkadot - American Wrap: 12/15/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
December 15, 2020 7:07pm   Comments
Bitcoin Cash Price Gearing Up For A Potential Pullback To $270

Bitcoin Cash price has been able to establish a 12-hour uptrend and climbed above two critical support levels in the form of moving averages. The digital asset aims to climb above $300, but could be facing a mild correction in the short-term first. 

Ethereum Price Aims For $618 As Close To 1.5 Million Are Locked In Eth2 Deposit Contract

With around 1,498,753 Ethereum locked out of circulation, the bullish momentum of the digital asset continues soaring. It currently trades at $586 and aims for a potential price target of $618 in the short-term.

Polkadot Price Is Poised For A 60% Move, Critical Pattern Suggests

Polkadot had a huge rally since it started trading in August 2020, jumping towards its all-time high at $6.8 on September 1. Since then, the digital asset has been under consolidation and now awaits a clear breakout or breakdown of its consolidation pattern, currently trading at $5.10.

Image sourced from Pixabay

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

