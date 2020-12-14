Fintech Focus For December 15, 2020

Quote To Start The Day: “The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame,” Biden said in prepared remarks his transition team announced he would deliver at 7:30 p.m. New York time. “And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal.”

One Big Thing In Fintech: Fidelity Investments chairman and CEO Abigail Johnson has said that the firm's bitcoin custody business has been "incredibly successful" and has a "tremendous pipeline."

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Unpacked: A story of Tinkoff bank.

Mozper taps $3.55M for payments.

NFL legend joined Voyager Digital.

Mastercard loses UK court appeal.

OpenFin to expand its product set.

US looks to overhaul market data.

KingSwap intros DeFi gamification.

CNote advances economic justice.

Homebuyer raises $1.4M in funds.

2020 really great for Y Combinator.

Watch Out For This: BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink urged caution on the ebullient environment for initial public offerings.

Interesting Reads:

Citi is mocked by asset managers.

No disbanding? Police budget cut.

FTC orders user data explanation.

Boeing performing 787 inspection.

The legacy of Bosnia’s peace deal.

Apple adds $10/month fitness app.

UAW to pay $1.5M to settle issues.

Google experiences global outage.

Market Moving Headline: A key consequence of this year’s policy revolution is the potential for a more muted response of nominal yields to higher inflation, in our view. This means investors should start positioning their long-term portfolios for this new dynamic now, in our view. We favor holding more inflation linked bonds and see equities supported by falling real rates in strategic portfolios.

