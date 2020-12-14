Market Overview

Fintech Focus For December 15, 2020
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 6:36pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame,” Biden said in prepared remarks his transition team announced he would deliver at 7:30 p.m. New York time. “And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal.”

Source: Bloomberg

One Big Thing In Fintech: Fidelity Investments chairman and CEO Abigail Johnson has said that the firm's bitcoin custody business has been "incredibly successful" and has a "tremendous pipeline."

Source: The Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Unpacked: A story of Tinkoff bank.
  • Mozper taps $3.55M for payments.
  • NFL legend joined Voyager Digital.
  • Mastercard loses UK court appeal.
  • OpenFin to expand its product set.
  • US looks to overhaul market data.
  • KingSwap intros DeFi gamification.
  • CNote advances economic justice.
  • Homebuyer raises $1.4M in funds.
  • 2020 really great for Y Combinator.

Watch Out For This: BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink urged caution on the ebullient environment for initial public offerings.

Source: Bloomberg

giphy-Dec-11-2020-10-36-50-27-PM

Interesting Reads:

  • Citi is mocked by asset managers.
  • No disbanding? Police budget cut.
  • FTC orders user data explanation.
  • Boeing performing 787 inspection.
  • The legacy of Bosnia’s peace deal.
  • Apple adds $10/month fitness app.
  • UAW to pay $1.5M to settle issues.
  • Google experiences global outage.

Market Moving Headline: A key consequence of this year’s policy revolution is the potential for a more muted response of nominal yields to higher inflation, in our view. This means investors should start positioning their long-term portfolios for this new dynamic now, in our view. We favor holding more inflation linked bonds and see equities supported by falling real rates in strategic portfolios.

Source: BlackRock

