Fintech Focus For December 14, 2020

Quote To Start The Day: We’re really trying to encourage progress, not to force it.

Source: Adena Friedman

One Big Thing In Fintech: Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. is jumping into the institutional bitcoin game with a $100 million investment in bitcoin and a $5 million equity stake in NYDIG.

Source: Coindesk

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Tink valued over $800M after round.

JPM finishes blockchain-based repo.

Cleo taps $44M for money manager.

Sigma releases API to detect crimes.

Solactive raised $60M in new round.

Embroker launching insurance tech.

Governments look to Citi over crypto.

DBS plans a digital exchange launch.

Fidelity will hold bitcoin as collateral.

Upvest scores funding for new APIs.

Curv launches institutional DeFi tech.

Watch Out For This: What the US Food and Drug Administration says is in Pfizer’s vaccine:

Active Ingredient

nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (modRNA) encoding the viral spike glycoprotein (S) of SARS-CoV-2

Lipids

(4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis (ALC-3015)

(2- hexyldecanoate),2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide (ALC-0159)

1,2-distearoyl-snglycero-3-phosphocholine (DPSC)

cholesterol

Salts

potassium chloride

monobasic potassium phosphate

sodium chloride

basic sodium phosphate dihydrate

Other

sucrose

Source: MIT

Interesting Reads:

The SPAC pop gains more traction.

EU, UK to go the extra mile in talks.

Bitcoin price dislocations unpacked.

Direct-to-consumer growth secrets.

300 schoolboys missing after attack.

What is wrong with the Cyber Truck?

Hyundai to control Boston Dynamics.

American Air to offer COVID testing.

US sues Facebook and gets a reply.

Market Moving Headline: During last week’s trade, U.S. index futures auctioned to new all-time highs, before moving back into balance.

Key Takeaways:

- Positioning points to further volatility.

- Macro-, technical-landscape is still bullish.

Given that the higher-time frame breakout remains intact, the following frameworks for next week’s trade apply.

In the best case, buyers surface at the $3,654.75 low-volume node and extend range up to the high-volume node at $3,667.75. High-volume areas denote value and should slow prices allowing participants enough time to enter and exit trades. An initiative drive through this area would portend a test of the $3,690.75 high-volume node, and then the prior all-time rally high.

In the worst case, if the S&P 500 auctions below $3,630.00, participants would look to repair the poor structure just shy of $3,625.00. Finding acceptance (i.e., spending more than one half-hour of regular trade) below Friday’s range would be the most negative outcome.

Source: Physik Invest