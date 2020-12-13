Fintech Focus For December 14, 2020
Quote To Start The Day: We’re really trying to encourage progress, not to force it.
Source: Adena Friedman
One Big Thing In Fintech: Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. is jumping into the institutional bitcoin game with a $100 million investment in bitcoin and a $5 million equity stake in NYDIG.
Source: Coindesk
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Tink valued over $800M after round.
- JPM finishes blockchain-based repo.
- Cleo taps $44M for money manager.
- Sigma releases API to detect crimes.
- Solactive raised $60M in new round.
- Embroker launching insurance tech.
- Governments look to Citi over crypto.
- DBS plans a digital exchange launch.
- Fidelity will hold bitcoin as collateral.
- Upvest scores funding for new APIs.
- Curv launches institutional DeFi tech.
Watch Out For This: What the US Food and Drug Administration says is in Pfizer’s vaccine:
Active Ingredient
- nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (modRNA) encoding the viral spike glycoprotein (S) of SARS-CoV-2
Lipids
- (4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis (ALC-3015)
- (2- hexyldecanoate),2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide (ALC-0159)
- 1,2-distearoyl-snglycero-3-phosphocholine (DPSC)
- cholesterol
Salts
- potassium chloride
- monobasic potassium phosphate
- sodium chloride
- basic sodium phosphate dihydrate
Other
- sucrose
Source: MIT
Market Moving Headline: During last week’s trade, U.S. index futures auctioned to new all-time highs, before moving back into balance.
Key Takeaways:
- Positioning points to further volatility.
- Macro-, technical-landscape is still bullish.
Given that the higher-time frame breakout remains intact, the following frameworks for next week’s trade apply.
In the best case, buyers surface at the $3,654.75 low-volume node and extend range up to the high-volume node at $3,667.75. High-volume areas denote value and should slow prices allowing participants enough time to enter and exit trades. An initiative drive through this area would portend a test of the $3,690.75 high-volume node, and then the prior all-time rally high.
In the worst case, if the S&P 500 auctions below $3,630.00, participants would look to repair the poor structure just shy of $3,625.00. Finding acceptance (i.e., spending more than one half-hour of regular trade) below Friday’s range would be the most negative outcome.
Source: Physik Invest
