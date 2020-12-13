Market Overview

Fintech Focus For December 14, 2020
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2020 7:23pm   Comments
Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: We’re really trying to encourage progress, not to force it.

Source: Adena Friedman

One Big Thing In Fintech: Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. is jumping into the institutional bitcoin game with a $100 million investment in bitcoin and a $5 million equity stake in NYDIG.

Source: Coindesk

giphy (1)-Dec-14-2020-12-05-14-30-AM

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Tink valued over $800M after round.
  • JPM finishes blockchain-based repo.
  • Cleo taps $44M for money manager.
  • Sigma releases API to detect crimes.
  • Solactive raised $60M in new round.
  • Embroker launching insurance tech.
  • Governments look to Citi over crypto.
  • DBS plans a digital exchange launch.
  • Fidelity will hold bitcoin as collateral.
  • Upvest scores funding for new APIs.
  • Curv launches institutional DeFi tech.

Watch Out For This: What the US Food and Drug Administration says is in Pfizer’s vaccine:

Active Ingredient

  • nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (modRNA) encoding the viral spike glycoprotein (S) of SARS-CoV-2

Lipids

  • (4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis (ALC-3015)
  • (2- hexyldecanoate),2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide (ALC-0159)
  • 1,2-distearoyl-snglycero-3-phosphocholine (DPSC)
  • cholesterol

Salts

  • potassium chloride
  • monobasic potassium phosphate
  • sodium chloride
  • basic sodium phosphate dihydrate

Other

  • sucrose

Source: MIT

Interesting Reads:

  • The SPAC pop gains more traction.
  • EU, UK to go the extra mile in talks.
  • Bitcoin price dislocations unpacked.
  • Direct-to-consumer growth secrets.
  • 300 schoolboys missing after attack.
  • What is wrong with the Cyber Truck?
  • Hyundai to control Boston Dynamics.
  • American Air to offer COVID testing.
  • US sues Facebook and gets a reply.

Market Moving Headline: During last week’s trade, U.S. index futures auctioned to new all-time highs, before moving back into balance.

Key Takeaways:

- Positioning points to further volatility.

- Macro-, technical-landscape is still bullish.

Given that the higher-time frame breakout remains intact, the following frameworks for next week’s trade apply.

In the best case, buyers surface at the $3,654.75 low-volume node and extend range up to the high-volume node at $3,667.75. High-volume areas denote value and should slow prices allowing participants enough time to enter and exit trades. An initiative drive through this area would portend a test of the $3,690.75 high-volume node, and then the prior all-time rally high.

In the worst case, if the S&P 500 auctions below $3,630.00, participants would look to repair the poor structure just shy of $3,625.00. Finding acceptance (i.e., spending more than one half-hour of regular trade) below Friday’s range would be the most negative outcome.

Source: Physik Invest

/MES Chart Courtesy Of Physik Invest

