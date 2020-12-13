'Fast Money' Picks For December 14
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Brian Kelly said he likes Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) as a way to trade ag inflation.
James McDonald sees Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW) as the smartest way and the safest way to participate in a potential bull market in the crypto space.
Steve Grasso thinks Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Corp (NYSE: BFT) could triple.
