As Bitcoin Again Surpasses $19K, Analysts Eye $20K-Level
Catherine Ross  
 
December 13, 2020 11:06am   Comments
Bitcoin is going again, reaching $19,000 for the first time since Dec. 7.

What Happened: Bitcoin has surpassed the $19,000 mark after it went down on Dec. 7 and bottomed at $17,600 on Dec. 11.

It was trading at $19,137.25 as of Sunday morning, Eastern Standard Time, according to data platform CoinMarketCap. That was a gain of 4.17% over the previous 24 hours.

This is leading some followers to claim it has surpassed a key resistance mark and will go upwards from there. 

Why It Matters: Analysts have been weighing in about the bottom and the future of the leading cryptocurrency.

Edward Morra, a technical analyst quoted by leading crypto publication Cointelegraph, believes $17,600 is the bottom, based on heatmaps and the number of orders.

As for future prices, crypto enthusiasts have mainly remained optimistic. A widely followed, anonymous crypto follower who goes by the handle Beastlorion thinks a “big pump” is coming.

A CTO at blockchain market analytics company Glassnode predicts the Bitcoin price might increase 10 times over and reach $240,000.

Overall, the crypto market has been in the green, with leading altcoins Ethereum, XRP and Litecoin also gaining 
4.92%, 3.43%, and 7.02%, respectively, as of Sunday morning.
The current capitalization of the entire crytocurrency market is $561,422,009,094.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bitcoin bitcoin price Etherium LitecoinCryptocurrency News Markets Media Best of Benzinga

