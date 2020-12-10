MicroStrategy Just Can't Get Enough Of Bitcoin — To Now Raise $550M In Debt To Fund Purchase

Business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) said Wednesday it would raise $550 million by the way of debt instruments to buy Bitcoin, an increase of $150 million over its Monday announcement.

What Happened: The 0.75% convertible senior notes would be sold in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers, the company said in a statement.

The institutional buyers would have an option to purchase an additional $100 million of notes within 13 days of the date of issue of the notes.

On Tuesday, Citi analyst Tyler Radke downgraded Microstragey to Sell, touching on CEO Michael Saylor’s “disproportionate focus” on the apex cryptocurrency, CoinDesk reported.

Why It Matters: The notes will mature on December 15, 2025, with MicroStrategy retaining the option to redeem for cash all or a part of the notes at a redemption price equal to the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, the company said.

The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock, or a combination of the two.

Last month, Citron Research said the only “safe and cost-effective way” to get exposure to Bitcoin was through MicroStrategy.

The short-seller is of the opinion that investing in cryptocurrency through Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) involves payment of a premium.

Price Action: MicroStrategy shares closed 1.12% lower at $286.21 on Wednesday. Bitcoin traded 2.88% lower at $18,452 at press time.