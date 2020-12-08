Ripple, Stellar & Band Protocol - American Wrap: 12/8/2020
XRP Price Is On The Verge Of A 40% Move, But It All Depends On Two Crucial Levels
XRP is currently trading at $0.59 and awaits a clear breakout or breakdown in the short-term from a massive symmetrical triangle formed on the 30-minutes chart. The upper and lower trendlines are the most significant resistance and support levels at the time.
Stellar Price Holds Above Critical Support As Technicals Suggest It's Time To Buy The Dip
Stellar (XLM) hit a recent top at $0.23 on November 26 and has retreated to $0.16 by the time of writing. The 11th largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $3.5 billion has lost over 6.5% in the recent 24 hours and 12% on a week-to-week basis.
Band Protocol Price Prediction: BAND Bulls Aim For A 50% Upswing, But A Correction May Come First
BAND has been trading sideways after its massive 10,000% rally seen earlier in 2020. The digital asset is now going through consolidation and bounded inside an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, which is on the verge of being broken out.
