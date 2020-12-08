Ripple, Stellar & Band Protocol - American Wrap: 12/8/2020

XRP is currently trading at $0.59 and awaits a clear breakout or breakdown in the short-term from a massive symmetrical triangle formed on the 30-minutes chart. The upper and lower trendlines are the most significant resistance and support levels at the time.

Stellar (XLM) hit a recent top at $0.23 on November 26 and has retreated to $0.16 by the time of writing. The 11th largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $3.5 billion has lost over 6.5% in the recent 24 hours and 12% on a week-to-week basis.

BAND has been trading sideways after its massive 10,000% rally seen earlier in 2020. The digital asset is now going through consolidation and bounded inside an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, which is on the verge of being broken out.

Image sourced from Pixabay