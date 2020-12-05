Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JD.com Begins Limited Acceptance Of Chinese Digital Yuan Currency

Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
December 05, 2020 9:45am   Comments
Share:
JD.com Begins Limited Acceptance Of Chinese Digital Yuan Currency

Chinese e-commerce giant and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) competitor JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) will become China's first platform to begin accepting a digital version of the country's currency, according to Reuters.

What Happened: Reuters reported that the company will accept payments in digital yuan through its fintech arm JD Digits. For now, this will be for only a limited number of products and available only to residents of Suzhou, a city near Shanghai.

A lottery will be used to issue 200 digital yuan “red envelopes”  to 100,000 consumers.

Larger Plan: Through its central bank, the People’s Bank of China, China has been pushing to be at the forefront of national digital currencies. Suzhou has been among a handful of cities where trial programs have begun this year. /p> Consumers in the country widely use mobile payments. Official mobile wallets would help handle potential crashes of mobile payment systems, while also giving the government greater control over how money is used.

Unlike Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the Chinese digital yuan allows officials to track all digital cash in circulation.

Photo courtesy Digital Yuan Trader.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + JD)

Exclusive: Stephen Weiss Talks Jumia-Amazon Comparisons, JumiaPay Becoming Square Of Africa
China's Tmall Embraces US-Made Hemp Beauty Line Hempathy
Alibaba-Backed AutoX First To Test Driverless Cars In China
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Shake Shack, Alibaba And More
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Understanding Alibaba Group Holding's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Central Banks China currency money laundering yuanCryptocurrency News Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com