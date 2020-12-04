Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Spotify Is Exploring Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Including Facebook's Diem, Job Post Suggests
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 04, 2020 2:05am   Comments
Share:
Spotify Is Exploring Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Including Facebook's Diem, Job Post Suggests

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) is hiring for a role in London or Stockholm related to its payments strategy — for driving activity related to cryptocurrencies of various hues and shades.

What Happened: The Stockholm-based company posted a job ad, which lists in detail the responsibilities the position entails, first noticed by Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, who tweeted it.

Spotify’s requirements specify that the person in the role report to Director, Payments Strategy and Innovation, and be responsible for “leading” Spotify’s activity within Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB)-led Libra stablecoin project and “wider digital asset & cryptocurrency space.”

The associate director will lead Spotify’s day-to-day engagement with the Libra Association. The person will also “drive further consideration of new opportunities and innovation in the emerging ecosystem of distributed ledger technology, blockchains, cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and other digital assets.”

Why It Matters: Libra Association, now known as Diem Association, counts Coinbase, Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP), and Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER) among its members along with Spotify. 

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC)  have garnered wider institutional appeal this year with PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) gobbling up supplies of the apex cryptocurrency.

BTC has rallied nearly 169% on a year-to-date basis, while Ethereum (ETH) has shot up almost 368%.

Price Action: Spotify shares closed nearly 1.4% lower at $316.43 on Thursday and gained 0.27% in the after-hours session.

Related Link: Paypal CEO Says It's Making It Easier To Bolster The Utility Of Cryptocurrency

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPOT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Spotify
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
People Love Sharing Spotify Playlists: Stock Rallies As #2020Wrapped Takes Over Social Media
56 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Dreaming Of Streaming? Upcoming Roundhill Tech ETF Is For Real
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin Blockchain Changpeng ZhaoCryptocurrency News Events Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com