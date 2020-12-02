Ethereum, Ripple & Aave - American Wrap: 12/2/2020
Only One Resistance Barrier Ahead Of Ethereum Price May Prevent It From Surging To $1,000
Ethereum has experienced a significant rally in the past several weeks thanks to the upcoming Eth2 update. On top of that, Visa has just recently announced the support of USDC payments, which will work on the Ethereum network. Unfortunately, the smart-contracts giant continues facing a vital resistance level at $610.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Could Rise About 60% If The Critical Support Level Holds
Ripple's XRP has been losing ground since Tuesday. The third-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $28 billion hit the recent recovery tip at $0.68 and retreated to $0.62 by the time of writing. The coin is down over 5% on a day-to-day basis and on a weekly basis, XRP has lost 9%. Ripple's average daily trading volume stayed elevated at $14 billion.
Aave Price Aims For $100 As The Network Reaches $1 Million In Generated Income
Aave price seems to be reacting positively to the significant income increase generated by the platform, as well as the record of flash loans. Bulls are eying up the $100 psychological level as the next price target.
