Ripple, Chainlink & Zilliqa - American Wrap: 12/1/2020

Like the rest of the market, Ripple price quickly dipped from $0.681 to $0.56 in a matter of minutes before quickly recovering in the next hour, currently trading at $0.638. It seems that XRP might still be poised for a pullback in the short-term, according to a strong indicator.

Chainlink is the 7th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at $5.4 billion, aiming to surpass Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin, which both have less than $6 billion. LINK bulls and bears wait for a clear breakout or breakdown from an ascending parallel channel formed on the 4-hour chart.

Zilliqa has been trading fairly sideways for the past six months and seems to be finally breaking out of a significantly bullish trading pattern. Several metrics indicate ZIL is on the verge of a massive price move.

Image sourced from Pixabay