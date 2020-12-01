Market Overview

Ripple, Chainlink & Zilliqa - American Wrap: 12/1/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
December 01, 2020 5:16pm   Comments
Ripple Price Seems Poised For A Pullback Before XRP Resumes Its Uptrend

Like the rest of the market, Ripple price quickly dipped from $0.681 to $0.56 in a matter of minutes before quickly recovering in the next hour, currently trading at $0.638. It seems that XRP might still be poised for a pullback in the short-term, according to a strong indicator.

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Sits On Top Of A Critical Support Level That May Allow It To Rebound To $17

Chainlink is the 7th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at $5.4 billion, aiming to surpass Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin, which both have less than $6 billion. LINK bulls and bears wait for a clear breakout or breakdown from an ascending parallel channel formed on the 4-hour chart.

Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL Breaks Out Of Multi-Year Bullish Pattern Suggesting A 1,000% Upswing

Zilliqa has been trading fairly sideways for the past six months and seems to be finally breaking out of a significantly bullish trading pattern. Several metrics indicate ZIL is on the verge of a massive price move.

