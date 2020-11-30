Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap For November 30
Bitcoin price hits a new all-time high at $19,863 on Binance
Bitcoin price managed to recover strongly from its last dip at $16,188 and has hit a new all-time high on Binance and a few other exchanges but not all. The flagship cryptocurrency got slightly rejected from the new top but remains trading at $19,700 aiming to crack the psychological resistance level at $20,000.
Ethereum price aims for new yearly highs ahead of ETH 2.0 upgrade
Like the majority of cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has managed to recover from its 23% crash and it’s aiming to hit higher highs on Monday. There seems to be very little opposition above as bulls are eying up $720.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP sits on the verge of an explosive breakout
XRP traded as high as $0.78 on November 24 before a brief period of a correction down to $0.456. Ripple price is trading at $0.655 at the time of writing, notably recovering from the dip and aiming to set higher highs.
